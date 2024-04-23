FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,766,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,352 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.94.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

