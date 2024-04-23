Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

