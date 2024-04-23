Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $547.94

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.94 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.69). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 548 ($6.77), with a volume of 40,875 shares changing hands.
Gooch & Housego Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock has a market cap of £143.70 million, a PE ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 547.94.
Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.
Insider Activity
About Gooch & Housego
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gooch & Housego
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.