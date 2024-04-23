Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $547.94

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.94 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.69). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 548 ($6.77), with a volume of 40,875 shares changing hands.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock has a market cap of £143.70 million, a PE ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 547.94.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

Insider Activity

About Gooch & Housego

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 263 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £1,299.22 ($1,604.77). Company insiders own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.