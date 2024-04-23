Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.00 and traded as low as C$68.67. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$69.35, with a volume of 195,480 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

