Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
