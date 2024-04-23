Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.12

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and traded as low as $29.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

