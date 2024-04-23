Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.32

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.32 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 138.80 ($1.71). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 139.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 3,806,257 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 54.81 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 332.14 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.32.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In other news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,562.50). 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

