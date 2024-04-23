Grove Bank & Trust Has $5.70 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $846.17 and a 200-day moving average of $627.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

