Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,926 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

HALO stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.