Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.14

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.14 and traded as high as C$132.66. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$123.22, with a volume of 190,337 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HPS.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares set a C$164.00 price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
