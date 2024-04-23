Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.77. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 190,531 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $287.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.70. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $28,943 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $67,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

