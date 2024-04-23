Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

