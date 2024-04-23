Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.49

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.49 and traded as high as C$27.47. Information Services shares last traded at C$26.43, with a volume of 6,320 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.14. The stock has a market cap of C$475.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. Information Services had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 2.1183612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

