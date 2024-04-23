Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $90,484.56.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AOSL opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AOSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.