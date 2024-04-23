Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 3,361 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

