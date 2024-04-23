International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $124.55

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.55 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 121.20 ($1.50). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 3,228,183 shares.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,464.00 and a beta of 0.26.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.