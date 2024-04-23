Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.44

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as low as C$12.06. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 259,141 shares changing hands.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.