Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.42

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.42 and traded as low as $59.79. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 96,332 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 97.8% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

