iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after buying an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

