iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URTH. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,579,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

