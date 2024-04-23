Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,192,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

