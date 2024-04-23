Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,061,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,112,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,396,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,198,000 after buying an additional 200,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,726,000 after buying an additional 120,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,957,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,370,000 after buying an additional 719,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,744,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,261,000 after buying an additional 382,035 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

