JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

