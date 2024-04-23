JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

