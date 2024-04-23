Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.06. Kamada shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 7,991 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Kamada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Stories

