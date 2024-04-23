Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.32. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 170,481 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

