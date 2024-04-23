KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

