Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,433.31

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,433.31 ($17.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.20). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($14.48), with a volume of 164,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a market cap of £928.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,580.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,433.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.15) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($68,495.55). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

