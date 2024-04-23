Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

