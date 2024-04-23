LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

GOOGL opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

