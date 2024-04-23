Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

