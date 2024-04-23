Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,129,000 after buying an additional 532,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,403,000 after acquiring an additional 365,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

