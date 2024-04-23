Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

