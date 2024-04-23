Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,736 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.43. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.