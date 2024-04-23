Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

