Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,827 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,187,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Western Union by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

