Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.