Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 902 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,339,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

