Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TFX. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

