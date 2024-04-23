Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Magnite alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 120.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.