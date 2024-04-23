Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after buying an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

