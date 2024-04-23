Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $846.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

