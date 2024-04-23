McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 800,000 shares.
McColl’s Retail Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £700,775.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.
McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
