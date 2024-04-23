Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.2% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 647.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.05.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $400.96 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

