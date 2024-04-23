Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of MHK opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

