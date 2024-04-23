Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.30. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 87,919 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,002.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 53,971 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

