Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.86.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $410.27 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $273.39 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

