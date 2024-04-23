Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 176,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

