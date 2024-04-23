Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,225 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.