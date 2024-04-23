Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of SM opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

